Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Position Raised by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up about 3.4% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 138.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,082 shares of company stock worth $147,773 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.71%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

