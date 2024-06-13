Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $118.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.05.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 28.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ESTC opened at $114.72 on Monday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
