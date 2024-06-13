Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.460 EPS.
ESI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.60.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
