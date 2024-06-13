Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Increased by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 3.3% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $530.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.08. The company has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

