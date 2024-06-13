Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

