Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $18.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enovix

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 65.2% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.95. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.