EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 272.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 4.9% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,431,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 639.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG stock opened at $120.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

