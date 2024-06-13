Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Quanex Building Products Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NX)

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Quanex Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE NX opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanex Building Products

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 251,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

