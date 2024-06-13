Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of C$34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.19 million.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

TSE:FRX opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.86. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.81 million, a P/E ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh bought 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,332.82. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. Also, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh bought 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. 17.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.