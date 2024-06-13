Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Holdings Trimmed by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724,968 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $5,769,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 415.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $61.28 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

