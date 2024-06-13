Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,522 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $128,729.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,806.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.07.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

