Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Toni Thompson Nadal Sells 1,444 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Etsy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after acquiring an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,042,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,528,000 after acquiring an additional 425,620 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

