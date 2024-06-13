EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Down 53.1%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) shares were down 53.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 12,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

EV Biologics Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

EV Biologics Company Profile

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

