EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Down 53.1%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) shares were down 53.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 12,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average daily volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
EV Biologics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
EV Biologics Company Profile
EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EV Biologics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.