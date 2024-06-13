Evan Berlin Sells 1,299 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) COO Evan Berlin sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $12,366.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,660.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evan Berlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Evan Berlin sold 725 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $6,887.50.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Evan Berlin sold 300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,700.00.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

