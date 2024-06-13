Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Lloyd Pitchford Sells 57,039 Shares

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34).

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,779 ($48.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The company has a market capitalization of £34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,668.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,471.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,332.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

