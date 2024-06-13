Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

