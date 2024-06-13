Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Up 26.7%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) rose 26.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 21,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Facedrive Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.
About Facedrive
Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.
