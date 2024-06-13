Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Trading Up 1.1%

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.62 and last traded at $16.41. 3,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRNW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

