Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Shares Up 0.5%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.52. 5,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPFD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (FPFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in preferred and other income producing securities rated at least BB, issued by domestic and foreign issuers, with no specific target maturity. FPFD was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

