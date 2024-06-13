Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 155.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 170,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 103,392 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $9,548,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

