Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Stock Price Down 3%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. 146,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 109,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm has a market cap of $54.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

