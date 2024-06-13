Financial Analysis: Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Brera (NASDAQ:BREA)

Brera (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brera and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brera $109,917.00 101.67 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.07 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.09

Brera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlanta Braves.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brera 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlanta Braves 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brera and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlanta Braves has a consensus price target of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.05%. Given Atlanta Braves’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlanta Braves is more favorable than Brera.

Profitability

This table compares Brera and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brera N/A N/A N/A Atlanta Braves -18.35% -25.95% -7.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Brera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brera beats Atlanta Braves on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brera

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

