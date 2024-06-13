FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Acquired by HCEP Management Ltd

HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 580.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,242 shares during the quarter. FinVolution Group makes up about 0.3% of HCEP Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned 0.09% of FinVolution Group worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.70 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

