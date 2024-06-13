First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 200,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

