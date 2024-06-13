First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Shares Up 2.1%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.81 and last traded at $27.80. 998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.24.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.57% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

