Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) EVP John Gibbons Sells 2,800 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FI stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

