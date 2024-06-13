Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.19 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $10.77 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Get Flare alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 42,674,231,576 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,673,946,045.06401 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02822438 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $12,665,999.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.