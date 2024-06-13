Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 11,056 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $356,003.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 11,354 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $369,345.62.

On Thursday, May 9th, David Scott Offer sold 34,097 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $976,879.05.

Flex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

