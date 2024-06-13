Focus Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:FIACU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

