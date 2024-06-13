Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Shares Up 4%

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 237.40 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.98). 194,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 249,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.87).

Fonix Mobile Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £231.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,340.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Fonix Mobile plc provides mobile payments and messaging, and managed services for media, charity, gaming, ticketing, mobility, and other digital service businesses in the United Kingdom. It offers carrier and SMS billing, and voice services. The company also provides payment APIs for mobile operated payments, checkout services, campaign manager platform, messaging APIs for SMS delivery, and data verification services.

