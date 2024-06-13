Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) General Counsel James S. Hanson Buys 2,000 Shares

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

FTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

