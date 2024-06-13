Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) has been assigned a C$9.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.08. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of C$303.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.5029656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Insiders sold a total of 91,516 shares of company stock worth $634,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

