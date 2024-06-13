Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCPT

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.