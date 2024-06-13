Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Director John S. Moody Sells 7,230 Shares of Stock

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,170 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

