Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $466.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 19.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

