Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Freight Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Freight Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Recommended Stories

