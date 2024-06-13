FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pinterest in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,221 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,071,334.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

