FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

