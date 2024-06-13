FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:PAAS)

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

