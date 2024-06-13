FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:TGB)

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 17.37%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130,905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

