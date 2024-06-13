FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Decreased by Wedbush

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note issued on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Duckhorn Portfolio’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $862.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 190,083 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 332,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 254,641 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,458,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,271 shares during the period.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

