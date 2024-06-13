G999 (G999) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

G999 (G999) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $25.76 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Get G999 alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00047192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000857 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.