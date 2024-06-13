Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 5%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) was down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.60. Approximately 27,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 914,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.48.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total value of C$413,205.00. In other news, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total value of C$413,205.00. Also, Director Francesca Don Angelo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,668 shares of company stock worth $2,316,108. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
