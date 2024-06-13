Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Critical Review

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gatos Silver and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $12.86 million $0.22 50.86 Eldorado Gold $1.01 billion 3.04 $104.63 million $0.57 26.35

Profitability

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver. Eldorado Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gatos Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gatos Silver and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A 4.05% 3.77% Eldorado Gold 11.43% 4.47% 3.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gatos Silver and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 2 3 1 2.83 Eldorado Gold 1 4 2 0 2.14

Gatos Silver presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.88%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

