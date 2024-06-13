Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $531.32 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $531.32 million and approximately $342,773.46 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $3.54 or 0.00005218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,903.82 or 1.00027065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00088605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 3.0280925 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $458,849.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

