GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) versus LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Critical Comparison

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GENMAB A/S/S and LianBio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENMAB A/S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A LianBio 1 1 1 0 2.00

LianBio has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,561.47%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than GENMAB A/S/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

74.8% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of LianBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and LianBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A LianBio N/A -33.17% -30.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GENMAB A/S/S and LianBio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENMAB A/S/S N/A N/A N/A $2.61 10.28 LianBio N/A N/A -$110.29 million ($0.81) -0.40

LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENMAB A/S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About GENMAB A/S/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

