Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Global X Aging Population ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

AGNG stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Aging Population ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.