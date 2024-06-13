Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,200 shares, a growth of 281.9% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

AIQ opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

