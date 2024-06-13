Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Up 3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 240,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,847,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

