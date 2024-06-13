GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,004.5% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMDS opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (AMDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1x inverse leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDS was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

