GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS) Short Interest Up 1,004.5% in May

GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 1,004.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMDS opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1x Short AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.